St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (11-11) dropped their first game of a three-game series with Penn College this afternoon (Apr. 22). The Seahawks fell to the Wildcats 13-4.

How It Happened

The Seahawks were unable to generate much offense in the early going of the ball game. St. Mary’s did not register a hit in any of the first three innings of the contest. Penn College led, 6-0.

The offense finally started to come for the Seahawks squad in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cole Tarleton took matters into his own hands and hit a home run to deep right-center field to give the Seahawks their first tally of the afternoon. The Wildcats led 10-1 after six innings.

St. Mary’s was able to produce two more runs over the last three innings of the game. Gavin Wathen connected on an RBI single to bring home Garrett Pullium in the bottom of the seventh inning. An inning later, Nate Brown hit a single up the middle to bring home two more runners for the Seahawks. The comeback effort for St. Mary’s stopped there, as Penn took game one of this three-game series, 13-4.

Inside the Box Score

Dan Weeden , Nate Brown , and Cole Tarleton all finished with two hits on the day for St. Mary’s

finished with a team-high two RBIs.. Tommy Brill got the start on the mound for St. Mary’s, facing 37 batters and striking out three in five innings of work. Jace Jett , Jake Sandbridge, and Anthony Walsh all pitched in relief for the Seahawks.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 24 vs. Penn College (DH) | 12 PM & 3 PM

