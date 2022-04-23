The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards banquet on Friday, celebrating the very best of law enforcement, Sheriff Tim Cameron said, as personnel was awarded for professionalism and excellence during the 2021 year.

Deputy Sheriff of the Year:

Sheriff Tim Cameron and Cpl. Gerard Muschette Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Cpl. Gerard Muschette, School Resource Officer for Great Mills High School since August 2019, was named as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Cpl. Muschette cares deeply about the youth of our community, not just those under his direct care at Great Mills High School. He is a hardworking, reliable, outstanding example of the transcending power of a devoted peace officer.

Correctional Officer of the Year:

Sheriff Cameron and Correctional Cpl. Brian Gillingham Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Correctional Cpl. Brian Gillingham was named Correctional Officer of the Year for 2021 for his scope of work in Pre-Trial Services at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, including the implementation of a new body scanner at the facility.

Professional Staff Member of the Year:

Charli Jo Beck, Station Clerk Supervisor, (not pictured) was named as the Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Staff Member of the Year for 2021 for her work to setting up a system of upward mobility for station clerks. through her efforts, station clerks have achieved the recognition they deserve for the detailed and difficult work they complete every day.

Sgt. Nolan Scully Memorial NCO Award:

Sheriff Cameron, Sgt. Joshua Krum and Ruth Scully Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Sgt. Joshua Krum was selected to receive the Sgt. Nolan Scully Memorial NCO Award for 2021 for his work with the Youth Gun Violence Task Force and with the agency’s Emergency Services Team. Sgt. Krum’s vigor, resilience, and perseverance have been recognized by his colleagues and have served as both a source of motivation and empowerment.

Law Enforcement Rookie of the Year:

Deputy Casey Hill was named as the Law Enforcement Rookie of the Year for 2021 for his work in the Patrol Division. Deputy Hill led his rookie class in both arrests and traffic stops, while also finishing the year a close second in DUI arrests.

Sheriff Cameron and Deputy Casey Hill Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Corrections Rookie of the Year:

Correctional Officer Debra Rosenstadt was named the Corrections Rookie of the Year for 2021 for her work at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center. CO Rosenstadt brings a positive and uplifting attitude to work each day and she also prevented an inmate from bringing contraband to the facility, preventing danger to inmates and staff.

Sheriff Cameron and CO Debra Rosenstadt Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Stanley J. Goodwin Award:

Capt. Steve Hall, Sheriff Cameron and John Duckett Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

John Duckett was selected to receive the Stanley J. Goodwin Award for his community service and volunteerism with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. In 2016, Duckett formed the Nicolet Basketball Association, a community-oriented competitive league in Lexington Park, which continues to be a success.

Lifesaving awards:

Sheriff Cameron, Sgt. Catherine Poole, Cpl. Kenneth Flerlage, DFC Warren Forinash and DFC Richard Forbest Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Andrew Budd, Deputy David Lawrence, Sgt. Catherine Poole, Cpl. Kenneth Flerlage, Deputy First Class Warren Forinash, Deputy Nicholas Hill, DFC Thomas Snyder, DFC Richard Forbes, and Deputy Joseph Senatore were all recognized for saving the lives of individuals in duress in 2021.

Distinguished Service:

Sheriff Cameron and Lt. Richard Russell Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Lt. Richard Russell was awarded Distinguished Service for his exemplary 24-year career with the Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Russell has received numerous awards and shown distinguished service, ingenuity, and leadership above and beyond what is expected.

Meritorious Service:

Sheriff Cameron and Cpl. Muschette Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Cpl. Muschette received the Meritorious Service Award for his services as the School Resource Officer at Great Mills High School, working closely with youth as a mentor.

Sheriff Cameron, Cpl. Glen Knott and DFC Matthew Beyer Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

DFC Matthew Beyer and Cpl. Glen Knott was awarded for Meritorious Action from a traffic stop in January 2021 that resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun, $2,000 in cash, and suspected marijuana. Their actions prevented another shooting in Lexington Park.

Cpl. Trevor Teague (not pictured) was also awarded Meritorious Service for excellence in the Criminal Investigations Division.

The Youth Gun Violence Task Force was awarded Meritorious Action in 2021 for its work in combating an increase in youth gun violence in the Lexington Park area. Through the course of the task force’s work, search warrants were served on seven vehicles, 22 persons, 56 phones, and 19 homes, resulting in 65 arrests and 19 guns seized.

Sheriff Cameron was also recognized for his four concurrent terms as Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, the longest tenure of any Sheriff in St. Mary’s dating back to 1637 Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron and Capt. Stephen Simonds Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron and Correctional Capt. George Hayden Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron and Warden Mary Ann Thompson Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Recent retirees Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Services and Transport Team Award Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Personnel Team Award Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab Team Award Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division Team Award Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

