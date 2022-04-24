During the April 21, 2022, Town Council meeting, the Chesapeake Beach Town Council approved the Comprehensive Plan 2021 Update via Ordinance O-22-4, read more here.

News from the Town Treasurer’s Office read more here.

Street Lights along RT260 due to a auto accident where a vehicle knocked over a large electrical box powering several street lights along RT260, there is an outage of lights. A new electrical box has been ordered, however, the power can not be reconnected until the box is installed. Please use caution in the area of RT260 across near 3700 Block of E. Chesapeake Beach RD (RT260).

Public meetings of the Town of Chesapeake Beach are now being held in person at Town Hall; however, you can still view the meetings in real-time. Meetings are live-streamed on the Town’s channel. Subscribers of the Towns channel will receive a notification when a public meeting is streaming live. Members of the public can watch the meeting live or view the recording after the meeting. All options are accessible here. For meetings of the Town Council and Public Bodies of the Town please click here to view “Meetings and Town Notices”.

Green Team Meeting April 28th at 6:30 at the pavillions next to the water park and electric charging stations (weather permitting). If weather does not permit the meeting will be held at Town Hall.

Green Team Spring Clean Up Day – 9:00 – 12:00 PM- Saturday, April 30th. Join your neighbors and the Green Team and spend some time beautifying the Town. Supplies provided.

May 14th Twin Beaches Health & Wellness Fair & Shatter the Stigma 5K from 10 AM – 2 PM at the Kellam’s Field Chesapeake Beach, MD

Farmers markets are back! Buying local is made easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agri-businesses and watermen. Patrons can find local produce, meat, bedding plants (vegetables and herbs) and a bounty of other spring offerings with more to come as the weather continues to heat up. Visit online for a full farmers market schedule. Be sure to check the Town of North Beach website for updates on their Farmers Market here.

Do you own a food truck or know someone who does? The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is looking for local food trucks to participate in the Food Trucks on Main Street program in Prince Frederick. Food truck vendors will be on site Tuesdays and Fridays. Check out the Food Trucks on Main Street vendor calendar online at www.ecalvert.com/calendar.

Have you ever considered a career in travel and tourism? If so, register for the Maryland Hospitality & Tourism Job Fair! This industry offers a wide variety of positions, flexible work hours and the opportunity to develop essential skills that will last a lifetime.To learn more or to register, please visit http://ow.ly/JUe550IP8jW.

Community Conversations Presents: Free Virtual Behavioral Health Anti-Stigma Training: “Language Matters”. A two hour workshop related of stigma related to mental health and substance use.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Services Division, in partnership with the Calvert County Health Department will host drive-thru rabies clinics to offer free rabies vaccinations for pets. Clinics will be held Wednesdays, from 5-7 p.m. at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on the following dates: April 20, May 18, June 15. Online registration is required. Interested parties can register using the shelter calendar online at www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

7th Annual Women’s Health Expo Tuesday May 10, 2022 from 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM Calvert Health Medical Center.

Calvert Crisis Response. Do you or someone you know want to stop using opiates? There is no time to spare when someone is ready to seek help. Call the Calvert County Behavioral Health’s Calvert Crisis Response team 24/7 at 1-877-467-5682.

Rapid access to substance use or mental health treatment.

Medication assisted treatment.

Peer support available.

Free narcan kit.

www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

