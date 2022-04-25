COLUMBIA, MD—April 21, 2022 – The Maryland Coalition of Families (MCF) Board of Directors has named Christi Green as its new executive director. Green brings over a decade of executive leadership experience with organizations that work to empower underserved communities, deliver high-impact programs that address complex community challenges, and mobilize resources and support for a broad range of initiatives.

Christi Green Credit: Maryland Coalition of Families

“On behalf of the Maryland Coalition of Families Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Christi Green as our new executive director. Christi’s experience in advocacy, outreach, media relations, and organizational leadership, among many other attributes, make her the perfect candidate to help MCF continue to support and represent Maryland families,” said Laura Kimmel, chair, MCF Board of Directors.

When Green assumes her new role on April 25, she will manage the day-to-day operations of Maryland’s only statewide provider of peer support services for families coping with mental and behavioral health challenges. MCF employs about 85 staff around the state who draw on their own lived experience to offer emotional support, share knowledge, build skills and connect families with resources and opportunities in their own communities.

“Maryland Coalition of Families is an amazing organization and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Green. “Coming out of the pandemic, the need for mental and behavioral health support has never been greater. We are in a pivotal moment to show we are the caring, expert resource Maryland families can turn to and trust.”

Green comes to MCF from her position as executive director of St. Francis Center, a Baltimore-based organization that supports the academic, emotional, and social needs of adults, youth, and families in order to break the cycle of urban poverty. Green holds a master’s degree in Theology/Theological Studies from the University of Dayton and a B.A. in Speech Communications from Miami University.

“The entire organization is excited to welcome Christi’s passionate leadership, and I look forward to collaborating with her as she sets forth her vision for MCF’s future,” said Swati Shah, MCF’s interim executive director and chief financial officer.

To learn more about MCF and its work, please visit https://www.mdcoalition.org/.

