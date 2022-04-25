St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (12-12) hosted United East Conference rival Penn College for games two and three of their three-game series this afternoon (Apr. 23) The Seahawks and Wildcats split on the day. St. Mary’s won game one 6-5 (eight innings), but dropped game two 10-6 in extra innings. Before the first game, the Seahawks honored their seniors for their contribution to St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball over the past four years. The Seahawks recognized: Max Elliot, Tyson Johnson , Jake Wills , Nick Testoni , and Tyler Campbell .

How It Happened (Game One)

The Seahawks found themselves in a hole early on, trailing 4-0 going into the bottom of the third inning. Ian Adams was able to lay down a bunt to bring home Derrek Booker to get St. Mary’s on the board. The Seahawks were able to capitalize on some Wildcat mistakes, scoring two unearned runs in the inning to get them within striking distance. Penn led 4-3 after the first three innings.

was able to reach first base on a fielding error by the Wildcats that also brought home Derrek Booker to level the score. Penn and St. Mary’s traded runs in the top and bottom of the sixth inning. Derrek Booker singled to shortstop to bring home Garret Pullium to once again tie the game, this time at 5-5. The game was tied in the bottom of the eighth inning. The bases were loaded and there were two outs in the inning. Just as it seemed like they were headed to extras, Gavin Wathen was able to score on a walk-off passed ball by the Penn College catcher. The Seahawks took a crazy game one, 6-5.

Inside the Box Score

Derrek Booker led the way offensively for the Seahawks with three hits and an RBI.

Jake Wills went the distance for St. Mary’s, pitching eight innings and striking out five Wildcat batters. Wills earned his fourth win of the year.

How It Happened (Game Two)

The beginning of the second game was a defensive affair, as neither team could register a score in the first five innings of play. Jake Sandbridge started off strong for the Seahawks, allowing only one hit in two innings of work,

Both offenses came alive in the middle innings. Penn College responded with a four-run sixth inning to break the scoring seal. Dan Weeden finally got things going for the Seahawks in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI off of a sacrifice fly ball. Penn College added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-1 lead.

finally got things going for the Seahawks in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI off of a sacrifice fly ball. Penn College added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-1 lead. St. Mary’s used a big eighth inning to come storming back into the ballgame. Garrett Pullium got things going with an RBI sacrifice fly ball. Moments later Ian Walters singled up the middle to bring another runner home for the Seahawks. Gavin Wathen was able to advance home from third after a walk, which was followed by an RBI single by Ian Adams to get the Seahawks within one. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Garrett Pullium hit a clutch RBI single to left field to send George Berbakos home. The Seahawks had tied the game at six and were headed for extras.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team Seniors Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Cole Tarleton led the Seahawks in hits with three, while Ian Walters contributed two.

led the Seahawks in hits with three, while contributed two. Garrett Pullium paced St. Mary’s with two RBIs.

paced St. Mary’s with two RBIs. Jake Sandbridge took the start on the mound and struck out three batters in two innings of work. Nick Testoni , Tyler Campbell , and Tyson Johnson all came in on relief for the Seahawks. Johnson went six innings and struck out three batters.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 29 vs. Penn State Harrisburg | 3:30 PM

