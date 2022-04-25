St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad competed in their fourth competition of the spring this Saturday (Apr. 23rd) against Catholic University. The Seahawks recognized: Maddy Adams, Maggie Bennett, Emily Frieman, Erin Lanham, Molly Liberman, Emma McNesby, Colette Nortman, Bridget Robey, Lilly Stein, and Tori Wertin for their contributions to St. Mary’s College of Maryland rowing over the past four years . Weather conditions for today’s race were as followed:
- Races were run against an outgoing tide, with a 2-4 knot crosswind in the second 1000 meters.
How it Happened:
- The Women’s V8+ squad finished ahead of catholic with a time of 7:56.31. The Cardinals came across the finish line at 8:26.89. The Seahawks W2V8 team also took home a victory over the Cardinals, crossing the finish line in 8:05.96. The Catholic W2V8 team finished at 8:38.49. Lastly, the St. Mary’s WV4 squad finished off a great day for the Seahawks, defeating Catholic once again with a time of 9:37.3. The Cardinals WV4 group finished up at 10:05.03.
Lineups:
WV8+ Lineup
- Coxswain: Erin Lanham
- Stroke Haley Roche
- 7 Emma McNesby
- 6 Meara Johnson
- 5 Nikki Iacona
- 4 Erin Rhodes
- 3 Elise Kinyanjui
- 2 Sydney West
- Bow Colette Nortman
W2V8+ lineup
- Coxswain: Tiffany Dioko
- Stroke Lilly Stein
- 7 Annika Drilling
- 6 Emily Frieman
- 5 Tess Ovington
- 4 Kate Oswald
- 3 Tori Wertin
- 2 Melissa LaCross
- Bow Lily Riesette
W3V8+ lineup
- Molly Liberman
- Stroke Sadiyyah Holsey
- 7 Gabby Plummer
- 6 Bridget Robey
- 5 Ella Sudduth
- 4 Maddy Adams
- 3 Maggie Bennett
- 2 Jocelyn Neubauer
- Bow Gaby Miranda
WV4 Lineup:
- Coxswain: Molly Liberman
- Stroke Maddy Lager
- 3 Adina Field
- 2 Kenzie Zamora
- Bow Catherine Elliott
Up Next:
St. Mary’s Women’s Rowing will return to action on May 1st when they compete in the Marc Championships in Fairfax Station, VA.