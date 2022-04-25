Tuesday

A slight chance of showers before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers likely after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 pm, then a chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Like this: Like Loading...