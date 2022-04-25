Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a prevalent ailment that manifests in children and adults as inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. Individuals living with it may have difficulty concentrating, focusing, and more.

Medication is a frequently used method of managing ADHD symptoms. However, those who wish to take a different approach have alternative possibilities of managing it. Natural supplements are one option.

Natural supplements have garnered considerable interest in the treatment of ADHD. At the same time, the research on most of these supplements may benefit people with ADHD who have nutritional deficits. However, nutritional supplements for ADHD include several benefits and side effects for each individual. Hence, an understanding of what works and what does not is necessary.

Benefits and Side Effects Of Supplements for ADHD

Supplements can benefit specific individuals with ADHD in so many ways. However, they can also have some side effects. The following are the benefits and side effects of various supplements that you should be aware of.

Iron Supplements

The body utilizes iron to synthesize hemoglobin in red blood cells. Hemoglobin is responsible for transporting oxygen to your tissues. Tuna, meat, and dark leafy greens are good sources.

Benefits

According to a 2013 study, iron deficiency increased the likelihood of developing psychiatric illnesses, including ADHD.

According to a 2012 meta-analysis, people with ADHD have lower iron level s than participants without ADHD. With these findings in mind, individuals with ADHD may opt to undergo iron deficiency testing.

Side Effects

Too much iron intake can be harmful or fatal, particularly in children. Iron supplementation may have the following adverse effects:

Vomiting

Nausea

Upset Stomach

Constipation

Fainting

Iron supplementation may impair zinc absorption. Additionally, it can interact with other drugs and supplements. Consult your healthcare professional or pharmacist to determine the possibility of drug interactions.

Omega-3 Supplements

Omega-3 fatty acids are a required nutrient obtained through diet, as the body does not generate them naturally. Fatty fish such as salmon and tuna, seeds such as chia, and nuts such as walnuts can be good sources of Omega-3. However, this nutrient also comes in supplements, such as capsules.

Benefits

The research on the efficacy of omega-3 supplements in treating ADHD is ambiguous. However, it was discovered that children and adolescents with ADHD frequently have an omega-3 fatty acid shortage. Omega-3 supplements may improve clinical symptoms and cognitive performance in children and adolescents with ADHD.

A comprehensive analysis published in 2017 found inconclusive results from 25 randomized controlled trials (trials in which participants are randomly allocated to one of two groups). It discovered that almost half of the research indicated favorable effects of omega-3 on ADHD symptoms, while the other half revealed negative findings.

Numerous additional studies and reviews have been conducted on the use of omega-3 fatty acids in treating ADHD, but the studies’ differences make them difficult to compare.

While it is unclear whether omega-3 supplementation is beneficial for ADHD symptoms, it may be worth investigating if the individual has a deficiency. Moreover, omega-3 fatty acid supplementation is inefficient when treating ADHD compared to stimulant medicine, in contrast to an ADHD medication.

Side Effects

The side effects of omega-3 supplementation are usually mild. They may include the following:

Headache

Diarrhea

Unpleasant Taste

Heartburn

Bad Breath

Melatonin Supplements

Melatonin is a hormone produced primarily by the pineal gland and is responsible for sleep (deep in the brain). It is responsible for regulating your sleep-wake cycles.

Benefits

The majority of persons with ADHD struggle to fall and remain asleep since drugs used to treat it can affect sleep. It has been indicated that melatonin taken by children and adults with sleep problems has been shown to:

Improve your total amount of sleep

Reduce sleep onset latency (how long it takes to fall asleep)

Enhance sleep quality

A melatonin supplement approximately an hour before bed has been demonstrated to aid in sleep for certain adults with ADHD, thereby restoring the body’s sleep and waking cycle.

Side Effects

Melatonin is deemed safe for short-term use, but no long-term trials have been conducted. Its use has not been associated with any substantial adverse effects in children.

Melatonin has a small number of adverse effects, although they can include the following:

Dizziness

Headache

Drowsiness

Nausea

How To Choose The Best Supplements For ADHD

With so many supplements available, it can be challenging to determine which ones are the best for you. Here’s how you can choose the best ADHD supplements:

Consumer reviews. Feedback from consumers inform you whether a particular supplement is effective and has a high level of customer satisfaction, as they can supply you with information about the supplement’s adverse effects.

Expert insight. Before taking any supplement, consult your doctor first. Whether they are natural or not, they can have adverse interactions with other medicines.

Available research. Consider checking available research to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of supplements for ADHD. See how it will benefit you, the potency of the supplement’s formula, the side effects themselves, the included dosages and ingredient forms, and whether the supplement or any of its ingredients is legal or not.

Final Thoughts

Since living with ADHD can be difficult, it’s natural to seek solutions to alleviate its symptoms. However, keep in mind that natural supplements do have a risk of adverse effects, toxic overload, and interactions with other prescriptions. Just because it’s a supplement does not mean that it’s safe. Before starting to take any supplements, consult your healthcare expert first.

