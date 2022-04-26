PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free household hazardous waste collection event for county residents Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event will be held at the Mt. Hope Convenience Center located at 96 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

Hazardous household products are common in many homes and must be disposed of carefully in order to prevent dangerous chemical reactions, ignition, burns, vapors and groundwater contamination that can occur when included with regular household waste. A substance is considered hazardous if it ignites easily, reacts or explodes when mixed with other substances, is corrosive or toxic. To determine if a substance is hazardous, check product labels for words or symbols that indicate caution, warning, danger, poison or toxic.

Acceptable hazardous waste items include auto and floor care products, medications, pesticides, gasoline, fertilizers, ammunition, and more. Latex paints will not be accepted at this event.

There is no limit per resident and proof of residency is required. Businesses are prohibited from this event. For a full listing of accepted hazardous waste materials or for more information on household hazardous waste collection events, call the Calvert County Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/hazardouswaste.

