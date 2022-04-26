Both Ace and Jax were surrendered when their family moved. They DO NOT have to be adopted together.

I’m hoping to bring attention to these two beauties in hopes of saving their lives. Currently at Tri-County Animal Shelter

Meet Ace – a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 2 years old. He weighs about 40.3 lbs. He has not been neutered.

Meet Jax – a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 4 years old. He weighs about 40.3 lbs. He has not been neutered.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-171

Like this: Like Loading...