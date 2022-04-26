St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad competed in their fourth competition of the spring this Saturday (Apr. 23rd) against Catholic University. The Seahawks recognized: Evan Kostelecky , Liam McEvoy , Riley Woolston for their contributions to St. Mary’s College of Maryland rowing over the past four years . Weather conditions for today’s race were as followed:

Races were run against an outgoing tide, with a 2-4 knot crosswind in the second 1000 meters.

How it Happened:

The Men’s V8+ squad finished just behind the Cardinals varsity one team with a time of 7:10.17 and ahead of the Catholic varsity two team. The Seahawks M2V8 team took home a victory over the Cardinals, crossing the finish line in 8:05.96. The Catholic M2V8 team finished in 8:38.49. Lastly, the St. Mary’s MV4 squad finished off the day for the Seahawks, coming in second behind the Catholic MV4 team. The Seahawks finished in a time of 8:25.95. .

Lineups:

MV8+ Lineup

MN/V4 Lineup:

Up Next:

St. Mary’s Men’s Rowing will return to action on May 1st when they compete in the Marc Championships in Fairfax Station, VA.

Like this: Like Loading...