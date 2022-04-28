The last day of school for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students for the 2021-2022 school year is Wednesday, June 15.

The last day of school for teachers is Thursday, June 16. These dates are final, barring any unforeseen inclement weather as CCPS still has one inclement weather day left for use if needed.

The following is the end-of-year schedule for students.

Friday, June 10 : two-hour early dismissal for students, afternoon prekindergarten students attend.

: two-hour early dismissal for students, afternoon prekindergarten students attend. Monday, June 13 : two-hour early dismissal for students, morning prekindergarten students attend.

: two-hour early dismissal for students, morning prekindergarten students attend. Tuesday, June 14 : two-hour early dismissal for students, afternoon prekindergarten students attend.

: two-hour early dismissal for students, afternoon prekindergarten students attend. Wednesday, June 15 : two-hour early dismissal for students, last day of school for students, morning prekindergarten students attend.

: two-hour early dismissal for students, last day of school for students, morning prekindergarten students attend. Thursday, June 16: the last day of school for teachers.

The last four days of school – June 10, 13, 14, and 15 – are early dismissal days to allow for report card preparation and include negotiated teacher planning time.

Report cards for students will be posted online in ParentVue and StudentVue by Wednesday, June 22.

The following end-of-year dates apply to other CCPS staff.

12-month teachers’ last day is June 28.

11-month certificated staff last day is June 30.

10.5-month certificated staff last day is June 24.

11-month support staff last day is June 30.

10.5-month support staff last day is June 29.

10-month support staff (10-month secretaries and IEP clerks) last day is June 17.

10-month instructional assistants’ last day is June 16.

10-month food service manager/assistant manager last day is June 21.

10-month food service worker last day is June 16.

Employees with questions about their last workday should contact their supervisor.