Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in California, Maryland metro area

Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in California-Lexington Park, MD using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of January 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.9% to $325,677.

Keep reading to see if your home city made the list.

#20. Park Hall, MD

– 1 year price change: +11.6%

– 5 year price change: +34.4%

– Typical home value: $349,804 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Valley Lee, MD

– 1 year price change: +11.7%

– 5 year price change: +32.2%

– Typical home value: $402,555 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Scotland, MD

– 1 year price change: +11.8%

– 5 year price change: +28.2%

– Typical home value: $348,950 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Drayden, MD

– 1 year price change: +11.9%

– 5 year price change: +31.3%

– Typical home value: $467,360 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#16. California, MD

– 1 year price change: +12.1%

– 5 year price change: +32.3%

– Typical home value: $334,889 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Callaway, MD

– 1 year price change: +12.4%

– 5 year price change: +32.8%

– Typical home value: $376,931 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Bushwood, MD

– 1 year price change: +12.6%

– 5 year price change: +36.1%

– Typical home value: $329,842 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Hollywood, MD

– 1 year price change: +12.9%

– 5 year price change: +33.2%

– Typical home value: $427,242 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Avenue, MD

– 1 year price change: +13.0%

– 5 year price change: +36.4%

– Typical home value: $379,565 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Clements, MD

– 1 year price change: +13.2%

– 5 year price change: +37.6%

– Typical home value: $401,437 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Leonardtown, MD

– 1 year price change: +13.6%

– 5 year price change: +32.5%

– Typical home value: $444,917 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Mechanicsville, MD

– 1 year price change: +13.6%

– 5 year price change: +36.6%

– Typical home value: $376,639 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Lexington Park, MD

– 1 year price change: +13.6%

– 5 year price change: +36.2%

– Typical home value: $327,217 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Great Mills, MD

– 1 year price change: +14.2%

– 5 year price change: +36.9%

– Typical home value: $326,038 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Abell, MD

– 1 year price change: +14.4%

– 5 year price change: +39.3%

– Typical home value: $406,727 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Coltons Point, MD

– 1 year price change: +15.1%

– 5 year price change: +34.9%

– Typical home value: $378,535 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Tall Timbers, MD

– 1 year price change: +15.3%

– 5 year price change: +33.1%

– Typical home value: $447,817 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Piney Point, MD

– 1 year price change: +15.4%

– 5 year price change: +28.8%

– Typical home value: $403,401 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Loveville, MD

– 1 year price change: +16.2%

– 5 year price change: +38.1%

– Typical home value: $342,645 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Chaptico, MD

– 1 year price change: +17.7%

– 5 year price change: +40.1%

– Typical home value: $295,982 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

This article is republished under Creative Commons License 4.0 from Stacker.com.