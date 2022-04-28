The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has named Eric Sweeney as the college’s new executive director of Public Safety and Preparedness. In this position, Sweeney is responsible for the overall protection of life and property at all CSM locations.

Eric Sweeney Joins CSM As New Executive Director of Public Safety and Preparedness Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Sweeney comes to CSM after a decorated 31-year career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office from which he retired at the rank of captain and commander of the vice narcotics division. He has also taught criminal justice courses at both CSM and the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Eric’s caliber join the CSM team,” said CSM Vice President of Operations and Planning Dr. Bill Comey. “Eric comes to us with extensive experience in public safety, emergency management, incident command, and COOP management. In addition, Eric has trained police officers from around the country as a consultant/trainer for the Police Executive Research Forum. He has strong relationships established in our region and we are excited to see how he will lead CSM in bolstering our community engagement.”

“I am very excited to join the CSM family,” Sweeney shared. “My primary goal is to not just ensure a safe environment for everyone as we return to our campuses, but to also maintain an open-door policy and be responsive to, and actively interact with, our students and communities.”

Sweeney holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from Salisbury University and holds several certifications in executive leadership, command leadership, D.A.R.E. and emergency management. He replaces Interim Executive Director of Public Safety and Preparedness Denise Mohun-Hintze, who stepped in to fill the position after former Executive Director Bill Bessette relocated to New York last fall.

Sweeney and his wife live in Hollywood and are the proud parents of triplets, all of whom are currently seniors in college.