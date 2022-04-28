Mechanicsville, MD- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, between a dump truck and an unoccupied school bus.

The preliminary report states that the dump truck rear-ended the school bus that was parked on the shoulder of Budds Creek Road in the area of Chaptico Park.

Units arrived to find a fuel leak, along with debris in the roadway.

The driver of the bus sustained minor injuries while the dump truck driver declined medical attention.

The incident is currently under investigation.

