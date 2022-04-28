LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Sam Sheats (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) was selected as the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending April 24 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Sheats is the fourth Seahawk men’s tennis player to earn this award this season.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (12-3, 5-0 UEC) wrapped up their first season in the United East Conference with an undefeated league record. The Seahawks picked up an 8-1 victory over Lancaster Bible College on April 20 before posting a 9-0 shutout of Penn State Abington this past Saturday.

Sheats notched a 4-0 record over the two matches at No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles. He partnered up with Tyler VanValkenburg for an 8-1 win against Lancaster Bible and an 8-0 victory over Abington. The duo finished the regular season with a 15-3 (5-0 UEC) doubles, including a 13-1 mark at No. 2 doubles.

The 6-1 captain then dropped only two games in singles action as he won 6-0, 6-1 over Lancaster Bible and 6-1, 6-0 against Abington. Sheats went 9-4 (5-0 UEC) in singles play, including 8-3 at No. 3 singles.

The Seahawks head into this weekend’s 2022 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Tournament Championship as the No. 1 seed. St. Mary’s will take on No. 4 seed Penn State Abington on Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m. at the Hershey Racquet Club in Hershey, Pa. The championship match will be Sunday, May 1, at 10 a.m

2021-22 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Players of the Week