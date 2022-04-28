Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office gave their Final Salute to two retiring law enforcement officers on Wednesday.

The Final Salute Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Maloy and Sheriff Cameron Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Gray Maloy, Sheriff Tim Cameron and Sgt. Todd Fleenor Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Sgt. Todd Fleenor began his career with the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office in September 2000 and now has two sons also working in the agency — Deputy Kyle Fleenor and CFC Erik Fleenor.

Cpl. R. Gray Maloy started with the Sheriff’s Office as a Correctional Officer in 1997, briefly left and returned to the agency in 2000. During his career, Cpl. Maloy served as a School Resource Officer who worked at all three of the public middle schools in St. Mary’s County. Cpl. Maloy’s father, Lt. Joseph “Ron” Maloy, retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 1997 after serving for 28 years.

This salute is rendered in recognition of a career of exemplary service and as a symbol of honor and gratitude, our thanks for a career of selfless service and sacrifice opposing those who would do us harm.