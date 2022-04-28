LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with the invocation and pledge followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of Travel and Tourism Week, National Afterschool Professionals Week, Administrative Professionals Day and Law Day.

The Commissioners held a Public Hearing for a Department of Information Technology request to renew the Comcast Cable Franchise Agreement. The Commissioners will continue to receive public comment on this topic until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval for a request to amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map to change the land use from Rural Preservation to Rural Commerce and to change the zoning from the Rural Preservation District to the Rural Commercial Limited zoning district for property located at 41170 Oakville Road, Mechanicsville.

The Commissioners also approved a request from the Department of Land Use & Growth Management for a Public Hearing to solicit public comment on an amendment to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to delete Section 51.3.122.a.(3) private, non-commercial swimming pools as accessory uses to allow a property owner to apply for a Critical Area Variance to construct a private swimming pool in the Critical Area Buffer. The Public Hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A formal notice will be forthcoming.

The Department of Finance presented the annual St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission review for the FY2023 Capital Improvement Budget FY2024 – 2028 Plan to the Commissioners.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Aging & Human Services to accept the State of Maryland Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP-2) sub-recipient agreement award on behalf of the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development (DHCD) in the amount of $1,400,000.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation presented a request and received Commissioner approval for a Resolution waiving landfill fees for the 32nd Annual Christmas in April (Neighbors Helping Neighbors Day) Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The Commissioners approved a property acquisition request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for a parcel of land located in the Lynch Subdivision along FDR Boulevard in California. The property will be purchased to prepare for continuing the FDR Boulevard construction project.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation received approval to apply for the FY22 State DGS 21-012 grant of $1,856,000 to fund the completion of the Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center upgrade project.

The Commissioners received a brief on the status of emergency medical staffing for St. Mary’s County from Steve Walker, Director of the Department of Emergency Services.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Recreation and Parks to gift artifacts discovered at Snow Hill Park to the Maryland Historical Trust.

The Department of Finance requested and received approval for budget amendments reallocating $745,182 of salary savings to the Commissioners Reserve account and reallocating $1,729,888 from the Commissioners Reserve account to the snow removal account.

The County Attorney’s office provided a legislative update detailing bills before the General Assembly in Annapolis.

The Commissioners will host Public Hearings at 6:30 p.m. at Chopticon High School:

#1 Constant Yield Tax Rate (“Real Property Tax Increase”)

#2 St. Mary’s County Fees & Charges for the following Departments:

a) Economic Development – Farmer’s Market

b) Emergency Services – Animal Control Shelter Fees

c) Public Works & Transportation – Passenger Fees

d) Recreation Parks Activity Enterprise Fees

#3 FY2023 Recommended Budget

Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing. The Public Hearing may be viewed live on SMCG Channel 95.

The next Commissioner meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.