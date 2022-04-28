(EASTON, MD) – A combined law enforcement multi-month investigation has led to the indictment of nine people alleged to be part of a significant drug trafficking organization in two Eastern Shore counties.

The investigation, initiated by the Caroline County Drug Task Force, looked into information concerning the operation of a drug trafficking organization believed to be distributing a large amount of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamines in Caroline and Dorchester counties and parts of Delaware. Multiple law enforcement agencies ultimately provided assistance with the investigation.

Evidence was developed that enabled investigators to obtain 11 search warrants. The homes searched were located in Preston, Hurlock, Federalsburg, Lanham, and Crofton.

As a result of those search warrants, police recovered over 18 kilograms of cocaine, 2.7 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl, 5.9 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 170 pounds of marijuana, and approximately 34 firearms along with money believed to be connected to the drug operation.

The following people were indicted during the investigation:

Justin Aaron Spain, 41, of Lanham, Maryland Credit: Caroline County Drug Task Force Michael Anthony Holland, 36, of Hurlock, Maryland Credit: Caroline County Drug Task Force Gregory Lovern Williams Jr., 39, of Federalsburg, Maryland Credit: Caroline County Drug Task Force Margerette Derosiers, 28, of Federalsburg, Maryland Credit: Caroline County Drug Task Force Andre Luther Woolford, 33, of Hurlock, Maryland Credit: Caroline County Drug Task Force Joseph Archie Spain III, 44, of Preston, Maryland Credit: Caroline County Drug Task Force Michelle Lynn Spain, 48, of Preston, Maryland Credit: Caroline County Drug Task Force George Alfred Butler, 56, of Federalsburg, Maryland Credit: Caroline County Drug Task Force James Eugene Simms, 36, of Great Mills, Maryland Credit: Caroline County Drug Task Force

Justin Spain

Justin Aaron Spain, 41, of Lanham, Maryland

Charged with:

2 counts of being a drug kingpin

Possession of large amount of controlled dangerous substance

Distribution of large amount of controlled dangerous substance

Distribution of narcotics

2 counts of conspiracy to distribute narcotic

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Conspiracy with intent to distribute narcotics

Status: Being held at the Caroline County Detention Center without bond

Michael Anthony Holland

Michael Anthony Holland, 36, of Hurlock, Maryland

Charged with:

3 counts of being a drug kingpin

3 counts conspiracy to distribute large amounts of narcotics

3 counts conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Felon in possession of firearm

Rifle/shotgun possession by disqualified person

Illegal possession ammunition

Status: Being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond

Gregory Lovern Williams, Jr.

Gregory Lovern Williams Jr., 39, of Federalsburg, Maryland

Charged with:

2 counts of being a drug kingpin

2 counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances

4 counts conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Firearm possession with a felony conviction

Illegal possession of ammunition

Possession of controlled dangerous substance not-marijuana

Status: Being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center held without bond

Margerette Derosiers

Margerette Derosiers, 28, of Federalsburg, Maryland

Charged with:

Conspiracy to distribute large amounts of controlled dangerous substances

Conspiracy to distribute narcotics

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics

2 counts possession of controlled dangerous substances not-marijuana

Status: Being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center held without bond

Andre Luther Woolford

Andre Luther Woolford, 33, of Hurlock, Maryland

Charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

2 counts of conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Possession of controlled dangerous substance not-marijuana

Status: Being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center held without bond

Joseph Archie Spain III

Joseph Archie Spain III, 44, of Preston, Maryland

Charged with:

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances

3 counts of conspiracy with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances

3 counts of use of a firearm in drug trafficking

Controlled dangerous substance nuisance

2 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana

Possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana

Status: Being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center

Michelle Lynn Spain

Michelle Lynn Spain, 48, of Preston, Maryland

Charged with:

Conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances

2 counts of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances

3 counts of using a firearm in drug trafficking

Controlled dangerous substance nuisance

2 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana

Possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana

Status: Being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center

James Eugene Simms

James Eugene Simms, 36, of Great Mills, Maryland

Charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana

Status: Being held at the Caroline County Detention Center without bond

George Alfred Butler

George Alfred Butler, 56, of Federalsburg, Maryland

Charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana

Status: Being held at the Caroline County Detention Center without bond

The Caroline County Drug Task Force is a multi-agency drug task force, based in Ridgely, Maryland; which functions under the direction and control of the drug task force advisory board. The drug task force is comprised of sworn law enforcement officers and contributions from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Caroline County States Attorney’s Office, and the Denton Police Department.

The Caroline and Dorchester County Task Forces, Homeland Security Investigations, and Drug Enforcement Administration, were further assisted by Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Special Operations Group, MSP STATE Team, MSP Homicide, MSP PACE, MSP Gun Unit, MSP Criminal Investigations (Easton, Centreville, Salisbury, Princess Anne, and Worcester), MSP Technical Surveillance Unit, Easton Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Talbot County Narcotics Task Force, Kent County Narcotics Task Force, Queen Anne’s County Narcotics Task Force, Somerset County Narcotics Task Force, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, Federalsburg Police, and the Hurlock Police Department.

The operation was further supported by the Washington/Baltimore High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative, the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, and the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative.

The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) is a criminal justice strategy, coordinated at the local, state, and federal levels targeting gangs, drugs, firearms, and human trafficking. MCIN is particularly focused on those criminal networks that are impacting multiple jurisdictions and accomplishes this by sharing information across borders. It is a key element of Maryland’s public safety strategy and provides the basis for data-driven decision-making both operationally and for policy development.

The case remains under investigation …