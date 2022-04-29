Transfer Scholarships Webinar. May 3. 4 – 5 p.m. Zoom. Did you know there are a variety of ways to finance your education once you transfer to a four-year institution? In this webinar, we will discuss the variety of transfer scholarships that are available to students as they transfer out of CSM to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a 4-year institution. Free. For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/transfer-scholarships-webinar.html

Bird City MD Campus Walk and Talk. May 4. 6:30 p.m. La Plata Campus. In honor of Migratory Bird Day, see what College of Southern Maryland did to become the first Bird City Campus in Maryland! Join Barb Whipkey, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited to learn about bluebirds and check on the campus’s many bluebird boxes. The walk will also stop at the site’s many native plant gardens, which helped the college be designated a Bee Campus USA. As the sun sets and lights come on, we will discuss the theme for this year’s World Migratory Bird Day – light pollution and migratory birds. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/bird-city-md-campus-walk-and-talk.html.

CSM Dance Performance: JOY. May 4. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. Students and community members in CSM’s dance program, directed by new dance instructor Mary Chase, will present a performance celebrating different aspects of JOY in dealing with the current pressures of life. Free; no ticket required. For more information, visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/dance-performance.html.

12th Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference. May 5. 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Online. This year’s virtual conference, “What’s Next: Strategy and Adaptability,” focuses on pandemic recovery, strategic planning, collaboration, and innovative thinking. The keynote speaker is Mel Brennan, CEO of the United Way of Southern Maryland, and breakout sessions center on fundraising, leadership/management, marketing/communications, governance, and operations. $65 registration fee. Learn more and register at https://www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/non-credit/workforce-training/nonprofit-institute/conference-information.html.

Transfer Thursday: Florida A&M University, The University of the District of Columbia, and University of Maryland College Park (UMD) A. James Clark School of Engineering. May 5. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html

CSM Chorale and Chamber Choir Concert. May 5. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The CSM Chorale, conducted by Siobhan O’Brien, is CSM’s main chorus. Its repertoire includes traditional choir music, gospel and spirituals, popular music, musicals, and other styles intended for four-part chorus. The CSM Chamber Choir, also conducted by Professor O’Brien, is a select chorus of 12-16 singers open to more advanced students interested in performing choir literature of specific small ensembles, usually one voice per part. This concert will feature ensemble vocal numbers as well as vocal chamber music and solos by members of the ensembles. Free; no ticket required. For more information, visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/chorale-chamber-choir-concert.html.

CSM Student Honors Recital. May 6. 3 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The Student Honors Recital, coordinated by CSM voice instructor Dr. Antony Zwerdling, features solo and chamber performances by CSM music students. This recital will feature a variety of contemporary popular music and standard classical repertoire for specific instruments and voice. Free; no ticket required. For more information, visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/student-honors-recital.html.

Connections Literary Series: Magazine Reading. May 6. 7 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Contributors to the Spring 2022 “Connections” Literary Magazine will read and discuss their published works. Free. For more information visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/connections-magazine-reading.html.

CSM Latin Ensemble Concert. May 7. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. CSM’s Latin ensemble, Ritmo Caché, directed by Dr. Stephen Johnson, will feature several Latin American music classics in styles such as salsa, bolero, cha-cha-chá, and modern renditions of Latin pop and jazz. Free; no ticket required. For more information, visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/latin-ensemble.html.

Transfer Thursday: Delaware State University, Frostburg State University, and Washington College. May 12. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually! Each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., representatives from three institutions will be available to chat with you virtually and help you navigate your transfer experience! You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. For more information and to register, please visit: www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

2022 Spring Commencement. May 13. 10 a.m. La Plata Campus. CSM resumes in person commencement ceremonies this spring. This ticketed event will celebrate our newest candidates for graduation during CSM’s 63rd Spring Commencement on the Administration (AD) Building Lawn. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/spring-commencement.html.

CSM Theater Production: Almost Maine. May 13, 14, 20, and 21: 7: 30 p.m. May 15 and 22: 3 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream. Free; no ticket required. For more information, visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/almost-maine.html.

VelocityX Hackathon. May 19 – 20. Velocity Center at Indian Head. Join us and transform community challenges into problem-solving opportunities! By participating in VelocityX you can: make a real community impact by addressing the real-world problems; get support and technical resources to build your entrepreneurial ideas; get access to mentorship opportunities, and contribute to an innovative program to build your resume and professional network; and Earn prize money from a $12,000 pool, including three 1st place prizes worth $1,000 each. In collaboration with the Town of Indian Head, Naval Surface Warfare Center at Indian Head, and the Information Management Team at CSM solve one of three Challenges: NSWC’s Field Testing Analytics Challenge; Town of Indian Head’s Cost Coordination Challenge; CSM IMT’s Tech Eval Challenge. Presented by CSM in partnership with Ensemble Consultancy and Brightidea. For more information and to register visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/velocityx-hackathon.html.

Transfer Thursday: Georgia State University, University of Lynchburg, and Stevenson University Biomedical Engineering. May 19. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually! Each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., representatives from three institutions will be available to chat with you virtually and help you navigate your transfer experience! You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. For more information and to register, please visit: www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Transfer Thursday: Fairmount State University, Ferrum College, and The Catholic University of America. May 26. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually! Each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., representatives from three institutions will be available to chat with you virtually and help you navigate your transfer experience! You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. For more information and to register, please visit: www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html

Code Green Energy Saving Initiative. May 27. 1:30 – 5 p.m. Code Green is designed to shrink the college’s carbon footprint during the hot months of summer by reducing building and infrastructure usage. During the weeks of CODE GREEN, most CSM buildings and services will close at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays and remain closed throughout the weekend. Limited Services may be available after 1:30 p.m. Please note, that CODE GREEN does not affect Kids’ and Teen College programs, the Velocity Center, Center for Trades and Energy Training, Center for Transportation Training, Public Safety, the necessary service units, and other approved events. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/code-green-fridays.html.

Memorial Day. May 28 – May 30. The college will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday from Saturday, May 28 – Monday, May 30. The college will reopen on Tuesday, May 31. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/holiday-memorial-day.html.