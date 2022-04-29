( Waldorf, MD, April 28, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs pitching staff outdueled the Staten Island FerryHawks in a 1-0 win, sweeping the two-game series. Denson Hull started for the Blue Crabs, pitching four terrific innings and setting the tone for the rest of the evening.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Denson Hull battled with Matt Solter (L, 0-1), the starting pitcher for the Staten Island FerryHawks. Solter was strong over six innings of work, but, in the third inning, he faltered. With one out, Jack Sundberg roped a standup triple down the right-field line into the corner. The next batter, Rubi Silva, hit a high chopper to the shortstop Angel Aguilar, who was playing in to prevent the run. Aguilar looked home but did not have a play, and Rubi Silva beat out the throw at first base, giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

Hull exited after four innings, allowing one hit and walking three while striking out two. Patrick Baker (W, 1-0) came on in relief, pitching two perfect innings, and striking out one. Nick Wells pitched a scoreless seventh inning, keeping the Blue Crabs up 1-0.

Endrys Briceno came in for the eighth inning. After retiring the first two batters, he walked Angel Aguilar. Briceno then hit the next batter, Kacy Clemens. With runners on first and second, Briceno struck out the cleanup hitter Kevin Krause to end the inning.

The Blue Crabs threatened in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Rubi Silva singled to center field, before stealing second base. He advanced to third on Jared Walker’s ground out but was ultimately stranded there to end the eighth, with the Blue Crabs still ahead 1-0.

Mat Latos (SV, 2) entered the game in the top of the ninth inning. Latos walked the leadoff man Brandon Wagner, before getting Norberto Susini to ground into a fielder’s choice. Latos then hit Joseph Monge, putting runners on first and second with one out. The next batter, Javier Betancourt, placed a perfect bunt down the third baseline for a base hit, loading the bases with one out. Mat Latos then induced a 6-4-3 double-play ball to end the game, giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 win.

Southern Maryland has won five consecutive games and leads the North Division by one game. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs return to Regency Furniture Stadium tomorrow night at 6:35 pm when they begin a three-game series with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.