The Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference recently announced their 2021-22 All-Maryland JUCO Women’s Basketball Teams.

From the College of Southern Maryland, freshman guard Janiah Jones was named to the Honorable Mention Team.

Jones ranked 10th in the conference in field goal percentage (43.2), 11th in free-throw percentage (66.1) and points per game (16.1), 16th in rebounds per game (7.7), and 19th in field goals made (96).