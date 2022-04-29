Leonardtown, MD- A previously convicted Waldorf man was found guilty of gun charges following a two-day trial in Leonardtown, MD. Andre R. Hilliard-Johnson was convicted of Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Felony Conviction, Fleeing and Eluding an Official Police Vehicle, as well as other firearm charges.

Andre Raynard Hilliard-Johnson Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Hilliard-Johnson was on probation following an Alford plea in Charles County. That case( C-08-CR-18-000898) centered around a shooting in La Plata that left a 17-year-old dead in 2018.

Originally Mr. Hilliard-Johnson was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other charges for shooting at the people in front of the house. In April 2019 Hilliard-Johnson entered an Alford plea to Reckless Endangerment and having a handgun illegally. He was sentenced to four years.

Mr., Hilliard-Johnson faces up to 19 years in custody and is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending a pre-sentence investigation.

The case was prosecuted by St. Mary’s County Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd.