SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team saw their four-game win streak halted Wednesday afternoon by No. 2 Salisbury University. St. Mary’s College (10-5) suffered a 17-6 setback in its regular-season finale as Salisbury (13-2) put up 11 goals over the second and third quarters to pull away.

How It Happened

The two sides alternated the first four goals of the game as the first frame ended in a 2-2 draw.

Salisbury, who scored the last goal of the first period with 21 seconds left, would string together a 10-1 run, including six in a row, to stake an 11-3 advantage with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter.

(Lothian, Md./Southern) slowed down the Sea Gulls with her second of the afternoon at the 3-minute mark of the third. SU then notched six straight for a 13-goal lead with less than eight minutes left in the game before sophomore midfielder Lily Davison (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) and senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) tallied the final two goals of the game.

Inside the Box Score

Salisbury outshot the Seahawks, 39-20, while earning a 17-9 margin in draw controls

ground balls were even at 19 apiece.

Player Highlights

(Middletown, Md./Middletown) made a career-best 12 saves and scooped up two ground balls. Erin Scannell scored four goals and had an assist in leading the Sea Gulls to their fourth straight win.

