SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team saw their four-game win streak halted Wednesday afternoon by No. 2 Salisbury University. St. Mary’s College (10-5) suffered a 17-6 setback in its regular-season finale as Salisbury (13-2) put up 11 goals over the second and third quarters to pull away.
How It Happened
- The two sides alternated the first four goals of the game as the first frame ended in a 2-2 draw.
- Salisbury, who scored the last goal of the first period with 21 seconds left, would string together a 10-1 run, including six in a row, to stake an 11-3 advantage with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter.
- Senior midfielder Jayne Barkman (Lothian, Md./Southern) slowed down the Sea Gulls with her second of the afternoon at the 3-minute mark of the third.
- SU then notched six straight for a 13-goal lead with less than eight minutes left in the game before sophomore midfielder Lily Davison (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) and senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) tallied the final two goals of the game.
Inside the Box Score
- Salisbury outshot the Seahawks, 39-20, while earning a 17-9 margin in draw controls
- ground balls were even at 19 apiece.
Player Highlights
- Barkman and Davison paced St. Mary’s with two goals each while Gussio and first-year midfielder Colin Horton (University Park, Md./Elizabeth Seton) each scored once.
- First-year Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) collected four draw controls and Horton had three to lead the Seahawks.
- Sophomore defender Rachael Freeman (Baltimore, Md./Friends) led the team with four ground balls while Gussio chipped in three ground balls and two caused turnovers.
- Sophomore goalie Maddie Clemmer (Middletown, Md./Middletown) made a career-best 12 saves and scooped up two ground balls.
- Erin Scannell scored four goals and had an assist in leading the Sea Gulls to their fourth straight win.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Regular-Season Complete
- May 6-7 – 2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium