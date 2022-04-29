(Family Features) Whether you’re celebrating a special day or simply looking for an excuse to show her the love she deserves, giving mom the gift of time to explore her hobbies and interests is a treasure she’ll surely appreciate. Providing her with those extra moments can be as easy as creating a meal that gives her back the time to enjoy her passions and hobbies.

You don’t have to be an experienced chef to make a dish you’ll be proud to share. Simply putting your heart into preparing a meal you can enjoy together is sure to send a strong message about how much you appreciate the time and love she pours into you. A simple, savory treat like these Caramelized onions, mushrooms, and Bacon Pierogies may look and taste fancy, but you can whip them up in next to no time at all.

Make cooking a breeze and put a smile on your mom’s face with easy-to-prepare Mrs. T’s Pierogies, which are pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness, and other big, bold flavors. You can find full or mini-sized versions in the frozen food section in 13 flavors. If you want to try your hand with other dishes, these pierogies are versatile; you can boil, bake, saute, fry, or grill them.

Visit mrstspierogies.com to find more recipe inspiration to celebrate mom.

Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Bacon Pierogies

4 strips of bacon, chopped

3 small onions, thinly sliced

1/3 cup baby Bella mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 box of Mrs. T’s Classic Cheddar Pierogies

To make: