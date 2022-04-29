The Southern Maryland Meats Program (SMM) is pleased to announce the application process for the 2022 SMM Junior Livestock Program is now open.



The SMM Junior Program was developed to engage young people in raising high-quality meat animals adhering to SMM standards for feed, humane treatment, and responsible raising practices, and to incentivize participation in the adult SMM marketing program.

The Farm at Glen Mary, St. Mary’s County Credit: Schmidt Family

The SMM Junior Livestock Program is open to kids and youth (age 8 to 21 yrs) involved in livestock production resident in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties. 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members are encouraged to apply. Since the inception of the Junior Promotion Program in 2017, 84 youth have signed up to participate. Eligible SMM Junior livestock projects include beef, sheep, hogs, goats, poultry, and rabbits.

“Southern Maryland Meats has always seen one of its missions as nurturing the next generation of livestock farmers,” commented Craig Sewell, SMM Marketing and Livestock Manager. “Through the creation of the Junior Promotion Program and as the premier sponsor for the past 15 years of the Southern Maryland Invitational Livestock Exposition (SMILE), SMM has a demonstrated commitment of support for the region’s future farmers.”

SMM Jr. Program participants receive a free t-shirt and stall card to promote their animals during the fall county fairs and, at the successful completion of the program, a stipend of $100 to help finance their ongoing livestock projects. To be eligible for the final Completion Award Juniors are required to submit an essay on one of the three topics:

What are the biggest challenges in raising livestock for meat?

Why is agriculture important for Southern Maryland?

Have you wondered how something that happens in a foreign country can affect your farm here in the USA? Explain.

Applications for the SMM Junior Program must be submitted by May, 30, 2022. Find the online 2022 Jr. Application Form and full program details on the ‘Junior Program’ page at SouthernMarylandMeats.com. The Southern Maryland Meats marketing program is a program of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a Division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.