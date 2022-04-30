On April 28 at 2:30 p.m., a student found a plastic bag containing a suspicious substance inside a classroom at Milton Somers Middle School. The student notified a teacher who notified a school resource officer.

Bag Containing Possible Morphine Recovered at Middle School Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

A preliminary investigation revealed the substance tested positive for morphine. It is not yet known who brought the baggie to school. In this case, the student did what students are asked to do by reporting the discovery of a suspicious item. Parents are urged to talk with their children about the importance of notifying school staff or a school resource officer as soon as possible about potentially dangerous situations.

Anyone with information about this case should contact PFC Duley at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.