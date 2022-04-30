Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 am and 5 am, then a chance of showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.