BUFFALO, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team locked up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament following their second shutout win of the season Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (12-4, 5-1 UEC) registered a 27-0 road win over the Medaille College Mavericks (1-10, 1-5 UEC) as nine Seahawks had multiple-goal performances.

As the No. 2 seed in the United East Tournament, St. Mary’s will host a semifinal game against No. 3 seed Penn College (9-7, 4-2 UEC) on Wednesday, May 4 (time TBA). The Seahawks earned a 13-8 road victory over Penn College during the regular season on April 19.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s rattled off eight in the first quarter behind a pair from senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll).

In the second period, the Seahawks fired off 12 more as first-year attackman Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) recorded a hat trick, senior Jack Brocato (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s) chipped in two, and Brown contributed two goals and two assists.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks outshot Medaille, 64-8, and won 28-of-30 face-offs while scooping up 49 ground balls to the Mavericks’ 16.

Player Highlights

Brown finished with game-highs of four goals, four assists, and eight points while Doyle also had a game-best four goals.

put up his second three-goal, the one-assist performance of the season while Brocato tallied his third hat trick of the year with three goals this afternoon. First-year midfielder Nate Hochrein (Baltimore, Md./Towson) notched a career-best four points on career-highs of two goals and two assists.

First-year face-off specialist Gavin Hall (White Hall, Md./Hereford) won 13-of-14 face-offs with a game-best nine ground balls while first-year midfielder Jake Levey (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) chipped in two-goal, an assist, three ground balls, and two caused turnovers.

First-year Kyle Henry (Clarksville, Md./River Hill) made three saves in the third quarter.

Up Next for the Seahawks