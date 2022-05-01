HERSHEY, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team are heading to the championship match of the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Championship Tournament following their 5-0 victory in the semifinals Saturday night (Apr. 30).

In its first conference semifinal appearance since 2014, top-seeded St. Mary’s College (13-3) blanked No. 4 seed Penn State Abington (5-7) at the Hershey Racquet Club in Hershey, Pa. No. 2 seed Penn State Harrisburg (10-5) was a 5-0 winner over No. 3 seed Lancaster Bible College in tonight’s other semifinal match.

St. Mary’s will take on Harrisburg, last year’s United East runner-up, in Sunday’s championship match at 11:00 a.m. During the regular season, the Seahawks earned a 5-4 victory over Harrisburg at the Somerset Tennis Courts on April 12.

How It Happened

Doubles

The Seahawks swept all three doubles matches to head into singles action with a 3-0 lead.

Senior captain Sam Sheats (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) and first-year Tyler VanValkenburg (Fredericksburg, Va./Massaponax) started St. Mary’s off with an 8-1 win over Phil Belotserkovsky and Kyle Elliott at the No. 2 spot.

Singles

Sheats gave the Seahawks a 4-0 advantage with a straight-set victory, 6-2, 6-0 over Belotserkovsky at No. 3 singles.

Up Next for the Seahawks