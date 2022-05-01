The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has released the 2022 ‘So. Maryland, So Good’ Buy Local Guide.

The ‘So. Maryland, So Good’ Buy Local Guide is now updated for the 2022 season and available to view on the ‘Get our Guides’ page at SMADC.com. Listings feature an interactive directory of Southern Maryland and select regional farmers’ markets, farm stands, on-farm stores, and new this year farm-hosted CSA’s offering farm-raised produce, value-added products, and other Maryland produced farm foods.

Local farm food resources such as farmers’ markets, neighborhood farm stands, and on-farm stores are popular destinations for consumers looking for a dependable supply chain of fresh locally sourced farm products. The So. Maryland, So Good Buy Local Guide is designed to help consumers find the freshest and best Southern Maryland farms have to offer including locally grown veggies and fruits, farm-raised meats, local seafood, cheese, eggs, and a wide variety of value-added products such as jams and jellies, sauces, relishes, pickles, honey, baked goods, cut flowers, plants, herbs and more.

The online Buy Local Guide lists more than 29 farmers’ markets in the five-county area (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s), as well as 28 Southern Maryland farm stands and stores with regular in-person business hours, open to the public seasonally or year-round, and 10 additional markets in Maryland, Washington, D.C and Virginia that host one or more Southern Maryland farm vendor.

Search the interactive guide by the county to locate farmers’ markets in your area and find ‘need to know’ market details – season openings/closings, business hours, maps, market websites, social media links, and online order/delivery options. Listings also provide vital food access information for food-insecure households; bold ‘keys’ identify which markets, stands, and stores accept Federal Nutrition Benefits and look for the ‘Maryland Market Money’ program logo on participating markets that offer matching dollars for purchases made using SNAP/EBT/P-EBT, eWIC, and Senior and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) benefits.

The Buy Local Guide will be updated from time to time as farm markets confirm their operational status for the 2022 season. Managers/owner-operators of regional markets, farm stands, stores, and CSA’s that are not currently listed may apply to be included. Find the Buy Local Guide listing application and eligibility information under “List Your Market, Farm/Stand/Store or CSA” on the Buy Local Guide landing page at SMADC.com

VIEW THE GUIDE APPLICATION FORM HERE