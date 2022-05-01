LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will offer moms free regular admission to each of the museums during normal operating hours, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022.

Others in the party must pay regular admission prices at both locations. The prices at St. Clement’s Island Museum are $3 for adults, $1.50 for children (6-18), $2 for seniors and military, and 5 and under are free. The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi is not included in this promotion as free admission for moms only includes museum admissions. It is $7 per person (all ages) for the water taxi, which includes museum admission. The prices at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are $7 for adults, $3.50 for children (6-18), seniors and military, and 5 and under are free.

Though the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown is always free admission for all, visitors are encouraged to visit daily, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about this promotion, regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum, www.facebook.com/1836Light, or www.facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.