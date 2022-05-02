PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland – NAS Patuxent River will close Cedar Point Beach and a portion of Cedar Point Road between Cartier Road and Utgoff Road (near Atlantic Test Ranges) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for equipment transport operations.

Personnel is directed to use alternate routes during these times. There will be no thoroughfare around the base between the Golf Course and Atlantic Test Range for pedestrians, cyclists, or vehicular traffic. Recreation activities on the beach are suspended during this operation.

