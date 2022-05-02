It was calm, it was cold, it was slow.

Trollers had limited success On Sunday, May 1, as the big stripers were few and far between.

There were big fish caught, but many fishermen came home with nothing in the cooler. I have heard of only one fish caught under the 35-inch minimum; so most of those landed have been true trophies approaching 40 inches, and come closer to 50.

Robert Lagrange with catfish from Hog Point NAS in mouth of the Patuxent, Friday night. Credit: St. Mary's Tackle Box The action may be slow, but the fish are jackpot size. Credit: St. Mary's Tackle Box Two beauties! Credit: St. Mary's Tackle Box Captain Greg on the Miss Susie landed some whoppers on opening day Credit: St. Mary's Tackle Box

I had some of the best fishermen I know to contact me on Monday asking for info as they had struck out. I had no hot spots or success stories to relay. The Potomac River may have been the best for trollers. Many there were able to catch a fish or two off Stuart’s and St. George Island.

Tandem rigs and umbrellas have been the favorite lures.

Catfishing continues to be excellent. The big catfish are still in the mouth of the Patuxent. Surf fishermen at Hog Point in the mouth of the Patuxent and at Myrtle Point above Point Patience have caught catfish steadily all week, mostly in the late afternoon and into the night.

The Potomac is loaded with catfish in Breton Bay, Piney Point, Bushwood, and points north. The further up the river the bigger and better numbers.

The tides have regained a normal footing, and with the warmer weather this week, we should have perch in the creeks.

The winter grasses have not begun the spring die and that will make lure casting difficult. But, the carp and snakehead love that stuff so that can provide some fun.

Freshwater continues to be good with bass, crappie, pickerel and stocked trout. Some rain will help conditions and improve the bite.