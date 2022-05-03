PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 3, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division, will conduct sewer line repairs on HG Trueman Road, between Rousby Hall Road and Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby. Repairs will begin on or about Monday, May 9, 2022, and are expected to continue for approximately four weeks, weather permitting. Work will take place Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A pump truck will be utilized to prevent sewer service disruptions. Signs will be in place to notify citizens of changing traffic patterns. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2554 or email waterandsewerage@calvertcountymd.gov. For after-hour concerns, please call 410-535-3491.