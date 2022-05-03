PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 3, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. to consider and receive comments regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2023 commissioners’ recommended operating and capital improvement budget.

Citizens are encouraged to view the budget in its entirety and learn more about the FY 2023 budget process by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY2023BudgetProcess.

The public is encouraged to participate in the meeting by viewing the livestream on www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings, on YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov or Comcast channel 1070 HD. Citizens may participate in person or by phone (audio only) by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode (if asked): #

Request to speak: *9

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202. Individuals interested in providing comment may also submit written comments. These written comments may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or mailed to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

The proposed budget includes changes from the FY 2023 Staff Recommended Budget which was presented on March 22, 2022. General Fund proposed changes will be presented at the hearing. General Fund proposed changes to the revenue side of the Commissioners’ Proposed Budget include the refinement estimates that net to an increase of approximately $580,000. The expenses were increased by approximately $580,000.

This budget also contains changes to the Department of Planning & Zoning Inspections and Permits Fee Schedule, including changes to the Board of Appeals fees, and adding a fee for commercial permit applications, which are available for review within text of the draft resolution.

For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2651 or by email to Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov.