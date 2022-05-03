On May 3 at 2:45 p.m., school staff at Matthew Henson Middle School found cookies that possibly contained marijuana and a store-bought bag of “marijuana candy” inside a student’s lunchbox.

The bag and cookies were recovered by a school resource officer and will be forwarded to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab for further analysis. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office will be contacted to review the case.

The CCSO is reminding parents to talk with their children about the dangers of receiving or ingesting food that could contain an unknown or controlled dangerous substance – that unknowingly could pose a risk of sickness or even death, which has, unfortunately, occurred in cases across the country. Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Ondrish at 301-932-2222.

The investigation is ongoing.