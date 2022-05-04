You yourself will probably never feel the pain of the snoring you produce, but people sleeping near you will most likely go through the agony of trying to wake you up, only for you to resume your melody. There are many causes of snoring and besides some clinical reasons, there are also the ones related to the sleeping position you take and how is your breathing during the night. On the other hand, not all the unpleasant sounds are snoring, some of them refer to more serious conditions such as sleep apnea and other states. Either way, here are some more specific effects of snoring.

Improving Your Sleeping Position

Depending on the sleeping position you take, there can be various effects on the quality of your sleep. In this line, sleeping on your back will more likely result in snoring or even more serious conditions such as sleep apnea. In contrast to this, sleeping on your side is the best position for snoring prevention since you will reduce the compression in your airways. On the other hand, if you constantly find yourself sleeping on the back, you should conduct “positional therapy”. The main goal of your therapy is to learn how to sleep on your side. Just by making this small change, you will make a considerable improvement in your daily routine. This is a non-invasive routine that can help you improve the quality of your sleep.

You need to bear in mind that your sleeping position is a habit you make, thus, you will probably need some time to break this habit. For changing these habits, there are some devices such as specially designed pillows and vibrating training devices that can help you subconsciously make these changes.

Specially Designed Devices

There are specially designed sleeping accessories that can help you improve the quality of your sleep and items such as pillows with edges give more support. For instance, a wedge pillow is a perfect solution for stubborn back-sleepers. This wedge pillow is designed so that your head is slightly elevated and hence there is lower pressure on your airway. There are also pillows promoting side sleeping. These are designed so that it is practically impossible for you to sleep on your back because of the ergonomic design. Moreover, there are similar solutions that will stop you from turning and changing your positions in your sleep and hence reduce or eliminate snoring completely, making your life much easier. The last category is the neck realignment pillow. If you find sleeping on the sides uncomfortable and unnatural, then you should consider getting one of these. Neck realignment pillows are designed so that the height and alignment of your neck are adjusted so that the airflow is opened and there are reduced chances of snoring.

Sleeping Devices

There are some devices that can be used for preventing snoring and opening your airflow so that the air goes without any interruptions. These devices are usually attached to your body before you get to sleep and will detect the sleeping position you take during your sleep. Firstly, when you turn to your back, you will feel the vibration that will make you turn on the side or you will constantly struggle with sleep interruptions until you learn how to sleep on the side. Subtle vibration from the device will create the subconscious response of you not turning on the sides because of the previously formed reaction. The good thing about these devices is that they are non-invasive, are really easy to use, affordable, and lightweight.

Why Is It So Negative to Sleep on Your Back?

The thing is that, whenever you sleep on your back, your mouth tends to fall open and hence change the airflow, or to be even more precise, the upper airway. There is a negative effect of gravity on your face, head, and neck, and this, at the same time, tends to compress the airway causing irregular breathing. According to some scientific research, when you sleep on your back, your jaw has the tendency to recede and compress your upper way, the upper way takes an oval shape, and last but not least, your tongue falls back causing the airflow to be blocked. With all of these factors combined, you get the result of a compressed airway and problems with sleep breathing which is the main cause of snoring and sleep apnea .

Snoring is one of the worst sounds you get to deal with during the night. Besides the fact that it is very unpleasant, it can negatively influence your overall health. Knowing how to combat it is crucial, and we hope that this post will be of great use to you.