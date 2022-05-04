Most of us use keyboard shortcuts from time to time, and it goes without saying that they can be a great time-saver. However, there are a few key situations where keyboard shortcuts become much more than just an efficient tool.

No, in some cases, keyboard shortcuts are outright essential, and this is exactly what we are going to be discussing in this article. Let’s jump right into it and talk about why keyboard shortcuts are so important.

Inclusivity & Accessibility

Something that most people may not be aware of is just how vital of a role keyboard shortcuts play when it comes to accessibility. For someone with a disability that makes using a mouse a little difficult, looking up for a list of keyboard shortcuts can truly be a lifesaver.

Whilst the mouse may be an incredibly useful piece of tech that has revolutionized the PC industry, it certainly has its fair share of downfalls. For one, using a mouse can be somewhat finicky, and even though this may just mean getting annoyed at clicking the wrong button on occasion for some, for others, this can make using a computer unfeasible.

Keyboard shortcuts can provide people with a way to get around this problem, and for those that do not have precise control over their hands or struggle with basic movements, said shortcuts can make an astronomical difference.

There are a plethora of technologies out there that have been made to cater to those who have physical ailments that want to use the web ( look up accessibility overlay for an example), but none of these can change the fundamental mechanics behind how a keyboard and mouse work.

This makes keyboard shortcuts incredibly important, and without them, people with disabilities would have few places to turn to when it comes to getting that classic internet experience.

It’s Just More Efficient

The moment when we first learn to use CTRL + C and CTRL + V to copy and paste is a fond memory for most of us. No longer do we have to click on those pesky tiny buttons over and over again when working on a college/work assignment.

No, now we are truly bonafide geniuses, and efficiency is the name of the game. Jokes aside, utilising some of the best keyboard shortcuts can allow you to become exponentially more efficient when compared to using a mouse, and this is beneficial for more reasons than one.

Not only do keyboard shortcuts allow you to save your precious time, but they also allow you to get more work done. This can make a substantial difference in the long run, and this is exactly why keyboard shortcuts have become much more widely used overall.

Keyboard shortcuts play an integral role in accessibility on the internet, and despite popular belief, they serve a much more important task than just saving a few seconds whenever you copy and paste. Shortcuts allow people with physical ailments to access and use the internet as you and I, and because of this, their importance is immeasurable.