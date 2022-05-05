For the 11th consecutive year, Island Music Company from La Plata, MD, has been chosen as one of the TOP 100 DEALERS by the NAAM Show. This is quite an honor and one they’re proud to accept!

The NAMM show will kick off summer and take place in Southern California, where all the best professionals in the music industry will come together to check out the latest new products, network, and have the chance to listen to live music and learn from the best professionals in the industry and award the winners with this distinct award!

The awards are chosen by an independent panel of judges, recognizing the best product retailers in the music industry and presenting them with the awards for all their achievements and success!

Keith Grasso of Island Music Company is proud to accept the award and says, “We’re honored to be chosen as one of NAMM’s TOP 100 DEALERS again this year! We have faced many new challenges this year, including inventory shortages, skyrocketing fuel charges, historical inflation, and staff shortages. We have been able to grow and adapt to make this one of the strongest years in company history! We’re very thankful for our heartfelt customer support and long-standing relationships with our business partners, and the dedication of our staff!”

For more information, contact Island Music Company at 301-392-3960.