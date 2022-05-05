Friday

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 66. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 pm and 5 am, then rain after 5 am. Patchy fog before 2 am. Low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.