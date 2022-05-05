ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The force was with the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team on Stars Wars Day as the Seahawks moved on to the championship game of the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament Wednesday evening. Second-seeded St. Mary’s College (13-4) posted an 18-5 victory over No. 3 seed Penn College (9-8) to punch its ticket to Saturday’s title game.

The Seahawks will now face top-seeded SUNY Morrisville (11-2) on Saturday (May 7) at 1:00 p.m. Morrisville was a 22-5 win over No. 4 seed Hilbert College (4-7) in today’s other semifinal contest. During the regular season, Morrisville handed the Seahawks a 14-13 setback for St. Mary’s lone conference loss.

Prior to the start of the game, St. Mary’s recognized its 11 seniors for their years of dedication and leadership: goalie Kyrle Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield), midfielder Abe Hubbard (Owings, Md./Northern), attackman Jack Brocato (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s), short-stick defensive midfielder Brock Daniel (Owings, Md./Northern), face-off specialist Sam Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville), defenseman Mason Hoffman (Reisterstown, Md./Loyola Blakefield), defenseman Owen Hill (Chico, Calif./Chico), Jacob Hendricks (Chesapeake Beach, Md./Calverton), short-stick defensive midfielder Dylan Shatzer (Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown), midfielder Noah Kellner (Lutherville, Md./Curley), and attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll).

2022 Men’s Lacrosse Seniors (l-r): Coach Childs, Jude Brown, Noah Kellner, Dylan Shatzer, Jacob Hendricks, Owen Hill, Mason Hoffman, Sam Jaudon, Brock Daniel, Jack Brocato, Abe Hubbard, Kyrle Preis Credit: Summer Wells / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

Penn College drew first blood as Gage McClune found the back of the net for a 1-0 Wildcat lead 36 seconds in. The Seahawks responded with four straight goals with Kellner contributing a goal and an assist in the 4-0 run.

contributing a goal and an assist in the 4-0 run. The Wildcats scored two of the next three goals to head into the second period down 5-3.

St. Mary’s notched all three goals in the second frame to take an 8-3 advantage into halftime. Brown led the 3-0 run with a goal and assist.

The Seahawks stretched their second-quarter run to 7-0 by scoring the first four goals of the second half before Devin Page scored his seventh of the season for Penn College with 1:33 left in the third.

Brown , first-year attackman Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck), and Brocato each scored a man-up goal to bolster St. Mary’s lead to 15-4 with 7:49 remaining in the game.

, first-year attackman each scored a man-up goal to bolster St. Mary’s lead to 15-4 with 7:49 remaining in the game. St. Mary’s closes out the game on a 3-1 run as first-year midfielder Jake Levey (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) dished out two assists.

Inside the Box Score

With today’s victory, the Seahawks equaled the single-season record for wins of 13 set by the 2006 squad. That season, St. Mary’s finished with a 13-4 (5-1 CAC) record after falling 12-5 to Salisbury University in the Capital Athletic Conference championship game.

St. Mary’s outshot the Wildcats, 64-18, and won the ground ball battle, 48-23.

The Seahawks were 5-of-9 on extra-man opportunities while winning 17 of 26 face-offs as Jaudon went 14-of-21 with 13 ground balls.

Player Highlights

Doyle finished the game as the points leader with a game-high five points on two goals and three assists, while Brocato was the game’s leading goal scorer with his fourth hat trick of the season.

finished the game as the points leader with a game-high five points on two goals and three assists, while was the game’s leading goal scorer with his fourth hat trick of the season. Brown tallied his 100th point of the season with a two-goal, one-assist performance as he now stands at 101 points this season.

tallied his 100th point of the season with a two-goal, one-assist performance as he now stands at 101 points this season. Junior defenseman Cole Harden (Bel Air, Md./Bel Air) anchored the defense with a career-best four-caused turnover and three ground balls.

(Bel Air, Md./Bel Air) anchored the defense with a career-best four-caused turnover and three ground balls. Preis made four stops and scooped up two ground balls in just over 56 minutes of action.

James Cella turned away 23 shots, picked up five ground balls, and caused one turnover to lead the Wildcats, while McClune led the way with two goals.

