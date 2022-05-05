Jason Daniel Ort, age 36, of Waldorf, Maryland via LinkedIn.com

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Jason Daniel Ort, age 36, of Waldorf, Maryland, late yesterday to 11 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for transportation of child pornography, specifically videos Ort had surreptitiously recorded using a hidden camera in a bathroom, as well as other images and videos he possessed. Upon his release from prison, Judge Chuang also ordered that Ort must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

United States Attorney announced the sentence for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Brigadier General Terry Bullard, Commander Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

According to his guilty plea, between September 28, 2020, and October 1, 2020, Ort knowingly transported videos containing child pornography from Maryland to New York.

As stated in his plea agreement, on October 2, 2020, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office in New York (OCSO) received a complaint from an adult (Individual 1) that Ort had placed a black spy camera in Individual 1’s bedroom while visiting the individual’s home. On October 1, 2020, Individual 1 located the camera, which contained an SD card. Upon review of the SD card’s contents, Individual 1 discovered a video of a minor female using the bathroom and lifting up her dress to wipe herself. Individual 1 observed a video of Ort entering the bathroom and adjusting the camera. According to military records, Ort was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Maryland and was scheduled for leave during that time to visit Individual 1’s residence in New York.

In an interview with OCSO officers, Ort admitted to placing the camera in Individual 1’s bedroom and that he placed the camera in several other locations, including in a bathroom at another residence in Pocomoke City, Maryland. Ort said that he watched the videos for sexual pleasure and knew that his actions were wrong.

As a result of their investigation, OCSO seized multiple electronic items in New York, including the spy camera containing the SD card and Ort’s laptop. A subsequent forensic review of the SD card revealed at least 10 video files depicting minor females using the bathroom and bathing. Ort recorded these videos using the spy camera placed in the bathroom of the Pocomoke City, Maryland residence in and around December 2019 and January 2020. The camera appeared to be positioned under the sink, facing the toilet and the shower. Four minor females were recorded with their genitals exposed while either showering or using the toilet throughout the videos.

A forensic review of Ort’s laptop revealed hundreds of files constituting child pornography. Some of the files depicted prepubescent minors engaged in sex acts.

As detailed in his plea agreement, on November 16, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Ort’s Waldorf, Maryland residence and recovered numerous electronic devices, including a 1 TB digital hard drive, a 500 GB hard drive, and a second laptop with a 1 TB hard drive.

Upon reviewing one of the hard drives, law enforcement found video files that were duplicates of or compilated clips from the videos found on the SD card depicting the minor victims. Further, a forensic review of the second laptop located at Ort’s residence revealed a search for “production of child pornography charge” and “Citizen’s Guide to U.S. Federal Law on Child Pornography” on October 7, 2020.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations for their work in the investigation and thanked the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Collins for prosecuting the federal case.

Ort and the government have agreed that Ort will be sentenced to between 10 years and 15 years in federal prison if the Court accepts the plea agreement. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang has scheduled sentencing for May 4, 2022, at 2 p.m.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing child sexual exploitation and abuse epidemic. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc . For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “Resources” tab on the left of the page.

