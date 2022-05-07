PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 6, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that the front parking lot of Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick will close on May 14, 15, 21, 22, and 28 for milling, repaving, and striping.

The parking lot at the rear of the building will be accessible throughout the duration of work. The project will be completed on weekends to avoid service disruptions at the senior center. Calvert Pines residents have been notified. All work is weather permitting.

Public transportation buses will continue to be available on their regular schedule directly behind the senior center at the walkway between Calvert Pines I Apartments and the senior center. Citizens may also flag down a public transportation bus.

For questions or more information, contact the Calvert County Department of Public Works, General Services Division, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2299 or email Tom.Jones@calvertcountymd.gov.