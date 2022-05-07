Students and staff at Calvert Career and Technology Academy (CTA) teamed up with SkillsUSA, a national co-curricular Career and Technical Education organization, and its industry partners to celebrate SkillsUSA National Signing Day on May 5, 2022. Forty-five students from 10 different programs at CTA were part of the event to recognize local career and technical education students for their dedication to pursuing a career across a variety of career fields. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

On SkillsUSA National Signing Day, dedicated students were recognized by their school administrators, teachers, elected officials, SkillsUSA advisors, family, and friends for deciding to pursue a career in the skilled trades, a high demand sector that continues to face an immense labor shortage. At this year’s event, students announced their commitments to 26 different unions and trade organizations, employers, and branches of the United States Military.

Students were applauded as they announced their career plans and signed “letters of intent” for a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training. This recognition for career and technical education students illuminates the many training programs and career paths available for students.

“We want to thank our community for supporting SkillsUSA National Signing Day here at CTA,” says Carrie Akins, Principal at the Career & Technology Academy and Director for Career and Technical Education programs. “It is so important that we celebrate and acknowledge our career and technical education students and acknowledges their commitment to a career in the skilled trades. These are viable and exciting career options and I hope that through this event, we can continue to raise awareness in our community about the variety of amazing opportunities available for our young people. I am extremely proud of the students who participated in today’s event.”

Kara Cuskelly, Human Resources Director for Contemporary Electrical Services, Inc, attended the signing day event and shared, “Signing day at the Calvert County Career and Technology Academy was a huge success. It’s great to see the invested interest in these students and to celebrate the start of their careers. We signed 3 students to work for us full time and interviewed others afterwards who are likely to join our team! We look forward to watching the next generation of electricians grow.”

The Career and Technology Academy offers 13 programs to students in Calvert County Public Schools: Academy of Health Professions, Automotive, Carpentry, Cybersecurity & Networking, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Electricity, Fire/EMT, Graphic Communications and Home Improvement, HVAC, Interactive Media Production, and Welding. This year, 91% of students in the CTA graduating Class of 2022 have declared a commitment to attend post-secondary training through a four-year college or university, a two-year trade school or community college, an apprenticeship program or employment-based training program, or have committed to enter the United States military or employment with a variety of companies. In addition, 89% of this year’s senior class has taken advantage of the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials or certifications prior to graduation.

To learn more about the programs at the Career and Technology Academy, visit the school’s website at http://cta.calvertnet.k12.