ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Gerald Haigis, 47, of Glen Burnie was sentenced to life suspended all but 50 years of active incarceration for attempted first-degree murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery, and first-degree assault.

A jury found the defendant guilty of the charges on October 7, 2021.

“Having to relive such a horrific incident is never an easy thing to do and it’s because of the victims’ strength that the defendant was held accountable and will spend decades in prison where he won’t be able to hurt anyone else. I hope this sentence provides him with a sense of solace as he continues to heal from such a vicious assault and robbery,” said State Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Assistant State’s Attorney Carolynn Grammas prosecuted this case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On April 5, 2021, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a call of a carjacking in the area of Baymeadow Drive and E. Ordnance Road. Once on the scene, police officers located the victim sitting on the median strip with blood in his hair and injured his arm. The victim told police he was driving with a white male named ‘Jerry,’ who was later identified as the defendant, Gerald Haigis. Haigis and the victim picked up a female passenger, and the three adults drove to Baltimore City to purchase drugs. The victim and the two passengers then headed back to Anne Arundel County and parked the vehicle in a parking lot located off E. Ordnance Road. There, the victim said that Haigis, who was seated behind him, placed something around his neck and attempted to strangle him. The victim said he fought the defendant off and attempted to back the vehicle out of the parking lot when the female in the front passenger seat reached over, slammed the gear into the park, and turned the vehicle off. As the victim started to flee the vehicle, the defendant got into the driver’s seat and intentionally struck him with the car. After being struck, the victim moved out of the roadway and hid under one of the trucks that were located in the parking lot.

During the investigation, surveillance cameras from local businesses showed the incident occurred as reported by the victim and corroborated several more details that happened during the attack. The cameras showed Haigis attempting to hit the victim with the car several times, as well as the defendant getting out of the victim’s car, pointing a gun at his head, going through his pockets, and taking the contents from his clothing before getting back into the stolen vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The Honorable Pamela Alban presided over the case.