On May 3 at 7:19 p.m., Traffic Operations officers were conducting commercial vehicle inspections in the 12600 block of Crain Highway in Newburg when they stopped a truck for an inspection.

The officers learned the driver did not have a driver’s license during the stop. Upon further investigation, it was found the passenger in the vehicle had a handgun. The driver was issued traffic citations. The passenger, Santiago Gonzales, 54, of North Carolina, was charged with illegal possession and illegal transportation of a firearm.

On May 4, a district court commissioner released Gonzalez from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.