ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Attackers Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) and Lily Davison (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) combined for 15 points in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team to a semifinal victory in the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament. Top-seeded St. Mary’s College (11-5) eliminated fourth-seeded SUNY Morrisville (6-7) with a 28-5 Friday afternoon.

The Seahawks will now face No. 3 seed Medaille College (9-7) in tomorrow’s (May 7) United East championship game at 1:00 p.m. in the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. In today’s semifinal matchup, Medaille was a 19-7 winner over second-seeded Lancaster Bible College (11-6).

St. Mary’s will be making its seventh conference championship game appearance on Saturday. The Seahawks are hoping to bring home the program’s fourth league championship tournament title and first since 2002. They have crowned the Capital Athletic Conference champions in 1998, 1999, and 2002.

How It Happened

Morrisville avoided being shut out by the Seahawks for a second time this season as the Mustangs drew first blood and scored the first two goals of the game in a 52-second span for their first and only lead at 13:04 of the first quarter.

St. Mary’s responded by scoring eight of the next nine goals, including seven in a row, to stake an 8-3 lead heading into the second frame.

In the second period, the Seahawks outscored the visitors, 6-1 to take a running clock and 14-4 advantage into halftime. Gussio led the charge in the 6-1 run with a goal and two assists.

led the charge in the 6-1 run with a goal and two assists. After the break, St. Mary’s rattled off five straight to extend its lead to 19-4 before the Mustangs added their final goal with 2:53 left in the third.

The Seahawks closed out the game on a 9-0 run as senior attacker Susanna Schmidt (Poolesville, Md./Poolesville) registered her fourth multiple-goal game of the season with a career-best two goals in the run and added an assist for a career-high three points.

Lily Davison and Colin Horton vs. Morrisville (4.9.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

This is St. Mary’s eighth 20-goal game of the season while today’s 28 goals are a season-high.

The Seahawks outshot Morrisville, 59-12, and posted a 29-8 margin in ground balls as Gussio and first-year attacker Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) each scooped up four.

and first-year attacker (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) each scooped up four. St. Mary’s caused eight turnovers with senior defender Stephanie Heffron’s (Bowie, Md./St. John’s College) three leading the way as the Mustangs finished with 21 miscues while the Seahawks turned the ball over only nine times.

(Bowie, Md./St. John’s College) three leading the way as the Mustangs finished with 21 miscues while the Seahawks turned the ball over only nine times. The hosts captured 26 of 37 draw controls behind a career-best seven draws by first-year midfielder Colin Horton (University Park, Md./Elizabeth Seton).

Player Highlights

Gussio and Davison each scored five goals to lead all goal-scorers while Gussio added four assists to finish with a game-best nine points. For Davison , the five goals and six points are career-highs.

and each scored five goals to lead all goal-scorers while added four assists to finish with a game-best nine points. For , the five goals and six points are career-highs. Horton and junior Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) each contributed three goals while sophomore MC Mortimer (Baltimore, Md./Friends) chipped in two goals and two assists. Slaughter matched her career-high with her three goals.

and junior (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) each contributed three goals while sophomore (Baltimore, Md./Friends) chipped in two goals and two assists. matched her career-high with her three goals. Sophomore goalie Maddie Clemmer (Middletown, Md./Middletown) made three saves in improving to 10-5 on the season.

(Middletown, Md./Middletown) made three saves in improving to 10-5 on the season. Aria Treadway and Makenzi Santini each tallied a pair to lead Morrisville while Laura Lorraine came up with a dozen stops in the Mustangs’ second straight loss.

Up Next for the Seahawks