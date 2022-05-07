WASHINGTON – Climb-proof security fencing has been set up around the Supreme Court, but abortion rights advocates and abortion opponents continued their all-day protests on Thursday.

The nation’s highest court has been the target of nearly around-the-clock demonstrations since a leaked draft opinion earlier this week indicated that most of the Supreme Court may be ready to strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case in which justices effectively legalized abortion in the United States.

The new fencing is identical to the fencing deployed around the United States Capitol for several demonstrations staged since last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection.

The United States Capitol Police also closed vehicle access to streets adjacent to the Supreme Court. However, pedestrians still are able to walk to the front of the court where the demonstrations have been held.

The justices are expected to rule in June or July on the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.