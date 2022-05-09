Are you putting in all your time and efforts in your Instagram stories but still not getting the desired results? Well, you need not worry anymore. In this article, we’ll be discussing some amazing Instagram story hacks. You can use these hacks to increase Instagram followers and engage those followers through your stories.

Instagram introduced the ‘Stories’ feature in 2016 and, since then, they have stolen the show on the social media world. Following Instagram, other platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn also introduced the stories feature. Today, more than 500 million people use Instagram stories daily. Hence, if you want to succeed, your Instagram story game should be on the next level.

Here are 9 Instagram Story Hacks to Engage Your Followers:

Use Professionally-Designed Template

It’s okay if you are new to Instagram stories or not a design wizard. We’ve still got an Instagram story hack for you. You can use tons of apps out there that offer free as well as paid design templates for Instagram stories.

If you want a suggestion for apps, you can go with Canva. Try to explore as many templates as you can and find the one that best suits your brand. You can further repost your as well as feed posts. Also, you can mention other accounts on your stories to get your followers more engaged.

Up Your Font Game

A font determines whether a story will look impressive or dull. Instagram offers very few font options that can be used in stories. So, you can go for various font tools available on the web to get additional fonts. On these tools, you can type out whatever you want to post, select a font of your choice, click copy, and finally paste it on your Instagram stories.

Level Up Your Stories with Interactive Stickers

The easiest way to make your stories pop and more engaging is by adding interactive stickers to them. The sticker that you can add includes poll, quiz, questionnaire, countdown timer, animated GIFs, location, hashtags, and many more. Adding these stickers will make your story more dynamic and engaging.

Add Music

You must be wondering why we didn’t cover this in the above point. Well, the impact that music creates on the story viewers is beyond comparison.

Adding the popular, trending, or any such song that people are likely to recognize and respond to instantly to your stories can boost your engagements unlike anything else. The best part is that even if your stories are not up to the mark, your followers will keep on watching them just for the song and thus, increasing your account engagement.

Add Effects & Filters

The “Create” mode on Instagram stories allows you to add stickers, filters, draw, and most importantly, add effects. By adding unique filters and effects, you can instantly take your stories to a whole new level. A good Instagram effect or filter can even turn the most basic photos or videos eye-catching and appealing.

Create A Photo Collage

You can upload multiple photos from your gallery and create a collage to gain more engagement on your stories.

Most people don’t know about this. You can use collage can be used to show different angles of any product or to share a group of photos, etc. in just a single image. From now on go for collage rather than spamming your followers with multiple stories.

Schedule Your Stories

People usually lose engagements in their stores when they’re irregular. So, to maintain engagement levels, you should always keep uploading stories at regular intervals.

This is when the scheduling of stories comes into play. Scheduling not only gives you a chance to prepare your content in advance but also helps to never miss out on uploading stories at peak hours.

Add Links to Your Story

Adding links to your story is a great way to engage your followers. You can send your story viewers to a webpage of your choice using this feature.

For example, if you have a YouTube channel, you can redirect your followers to your videos or if you sell something, then you can add a link to your website. To use this feature, you must have a public account and also have a following of more than 10K.

Add Stories to Highlights

There are stories that we wish to show our audience longer than 24 hours. So, in such scenarios, this highlights feature comes to the rescue. Whenever someone visits your profile they can always see your old stories by clicking on the created highlights.

This way, you get to keep the engagements alive on your stories as long as you want. Not only it is a great way to keep your followers engaged with old stories, but also an excellent way to repurpose them.

Conclusion

By now, it must be clear that you don’t need to be a professional designer to create engaging stories. Hopefully, we covered everything that you’ll need to engage your followers through stories.

But still, if you feel something missing you can always buy Instagram comments and other engagements to get desired results. Now, without wasting any time further, open your Instagram and get started with these amazing story hacks.